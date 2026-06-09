BJP charts strategy to tackle attrition, political challenges

The meeting, chaired by BJP national secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge Aravind Menon in the presence of state president Nainar Nagendran, focused on building a strong second line of leadership, strengthening the party's organisational structure and enhancing its political presence across the state.

Party leaders also discussed the impact of Annamalai's departure from the state leadership and reviewed the party's performance in the recent elections, where BJP candidates won only one of the 27 Assembly segments contested as part of the AIADMK-led alliance.