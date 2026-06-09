BJP charts strategy to tackle attrition, political challenges

TIRUCHY: The state BJP unit on Monday held a state-level meeting of party functionaries and district presidents to review its electoral performance, address internal issues following the exit of former president K Annamalai, and chalk out strategies to strengthen the party ahead of future political battles against the DMK, AIADMK and TVK.
The meeting, chaired by BJP national secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge Aravind Menon in the presence of state president Nainar Nagendran, focused on building a strong second line of leadership, strengthening the party's organisational structure and enhancing its political presence across the state.
Party leaders also discussed the impact of Annamalai's departure from the state leadership and reviewed the party's performance in the recent elections, where BJP candidates won only one of the 27 Assembly segments contested as part of the AIADMK-led alliance.
Addressing reporters later, BJP state general secretary Rama Sreenivasan asserted that leaders who leave the BJP would eventually return and would not find lasting success in electoral politics.
"People who leave the Congress may succeed in politics, but those who leave the BJP will never succeed. BJP never fails in its political moves and those who leave the party eventually return. In the same way, Annamalai too will return to the party soon," he said.
Sreenivasan maintained that Annamalai's exit had not weakened the BJP and claimed that the party would emerge stronger in the State. He also accused the Congress, Left parties and the VCK of betraying the DMK after benefiting from the alliance during the elections.
Targeting the TVK regime, he alleged that the Vijay government had failed on multiple fronts, citing deterioration in law and order and the growing drug menace in the state.
BJP state co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.