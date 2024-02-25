BJP cannot gain a foothold in TN, says Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai on Sunday flayed the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and stated that Tamil Nadu is the only State in India where the BJP could not gain a foothold.



Slamming the Modi-led BJP government, the Congress MLA said ten years of anti-people BJP government has not fulfilled its poll promises and has divided the people on religious lines and is working for political gain.

"The country is headed for a huge disaster due to wrong socio-economic policies. India ranks 111 out of 125 countries in the International Hunger Index 2023. Rising from 107th position to 111th position is Modi's poverty alleviation achievement?" Selvaperunthagai questioned in a statement.

Further, he said the TNCC will soon prepare leaflets on Modi's injustices against India and will distribute them across the state as a massive campaign, starting from March first week.

Exuding hope, the former Congress floor leader of TN Assembly said, "The DMK-led INDIA bloc's journey towards the goal of 'Naarpadhum Namade' is getting faster than the success achieved in 2019. To make that journey a successful one, I request all the Congress cadres to work tirelessly until the BJP is weed out from the country."