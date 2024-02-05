BJP can win without alliance with DMK, AIADMK: Min Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister L Murugan on Sunday said the BJP has proved it is a myth that parties without allying with AIADMK and DMK cannot win polls in the state.

“An alliance led by BJP secured an impressive 19 per cent votes and won Dharmapuri and Kanniyakumari seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls,” he said, while addressing the media in Coimbatore.

On the NIA raids on Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionaries, the Union Minister said the raids have exposed the involvement of NTK functionaries in acts against national unity and integrity.

While speaking to media in the Nilgiris, Murugan said the BJP does not have any enemy or friend in politics. “It is nothing unusual for parties to join hands or go separate during the time of elections. The BJP will form an alliance with like-minded parties at the time of election,” he said.

Earlier, L Murugan and other functionaries including Vanathi Srinivasan, AP Muruganandam, Nainar Nagendran, H Raja, KT Raghavan, GK Nagaraj and Karu Nagarajan participated in a meeting chaired by the party’s national general secretary BL Santhosh in Coimbatore to discuss on the strategy and alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. This is the second meeting held within a fortnight in Coimbatore. BJP state chief K Annamalai participated virtually.