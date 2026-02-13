BJP calls for poll body's vigil against cash-for-votes

In a representation addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, state BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad invoked Article 324 of the Constitution and urged the Commission to deploy enhanced safeguards to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the 234-member Assembly.

The BJP cited the Commission’s recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which led to the deletion of 97,37,831 names from the draft rolls released in December 2025. It described the exercise as a decisive intervention that strengthened electoral integrity.