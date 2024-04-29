BJP cadre tries handover ganja packet to CM Stalin, detained

CHENNAI: BJP functionary created a flutter in Madurai after he tried to approach Chief Minister MK Stalin on his arrival at airport to handover a petition along with a pack of ganja.

However, police personnel prevented the BJP functionary Sankar Pandi from approaching the CM and picked him for interrogation.

Earlier, CM arrived Madurai airport on his scheduled trip to Kodaikanal along with his family.

The Tamil Nadu Police have banned the use of drones and hot air balloons in Kodaikanal hill station where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with his family is scheduled to stay in a private resort at Pambarpuram for six days till May 4.

The Dindigul Superintendent of Police, A. Pradeep announced the ban on Monday. Police have closed key routes to Kodaikanal, including Batlagundu, Palani and Adukkam for a few hours on Monday as part of the security exercise due to the high-profile visit.