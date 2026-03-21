BJP cadre flees after 12-kg tobacco seizure in Paramakudi

Officials led by flying squad officer and Ramanathapuram statistical officer Ramesh Kumar intercepted the car near Ramnagar on the Paramakudi–Mudukulathur NH and found the contraband and cash concealed inside the vehicle. The occupant, Thennarasu, the BJP Paramakudi union youth wing president, escaped while officials were continuing the search. The seized items and the vehicle were handed over to the Emaneswaram police station. Police are searching for the accused.