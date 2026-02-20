BJP brands DMK’s five-year rule an ‘all fail’, releases report card on poll promises

CHENNAI: Escalating its attack on the ruling DMK ahead of the Assembly election, the Tamil Nadu BJP on Friday released a “report card” on the State government’s performance, alleging that the M K Stalin-led regime had failed to fulfil a majority of its electoral promises made in 2021.
Presenting what it termed an “All Fail” assessment at a press conference held at the Secretariat, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said the DMK government had misled the people in the name of the Dravidian model and fallen short on key assurances.
“In the name of the Dravidian model, this government has deceived the people. Today, we have placed before the public the true status of the ‘All Fail’ government,” Nagenthran told reporters here.
According to the BJP’s tabulation, the DMK had made 505 promises in its 2021 election manifesto. Of these, the party claimed that only 160 had been fully implemented, 345 remained incomplete, and several key sectors reflected what it described as poor performance.
The report card categorised departments under ‘pass’, ‘average’ and ‘fail’, and concluded that the overall performance amounted to a “fail”, pegging the implementation rate at 31.68 per cent.
“The people of Tamil Nadu deserve accountability. The Chief Minister, M K Stalin, must explain the status of the 505 promises made during the election,” Nainar said.
He was joined at the press conference by BJP MLAs M R Gandhi, Vanathi Srinivasan, and C Saraswathi.