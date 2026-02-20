BJP brands DMK’s five-year rule an ‘all fail’, releases report card on poll promises

Presenting what it termed an “All Fail” assessment at a press conference held at the Secretariat, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said the DMK government had misled the people in the name of the Dravidian model and fallen short on key assurances.

“In the name of the Dravidian model, this government has deceived the people. Today, we have placed before the public the true status of the ‘All Fail’ government,” Nagenthran told reporters here.

According to the BJP’s tabulation, the DMK had made 505 promises in its 2021 election manifesto. Of these, the party claimed that only 160 had been fully implemented, 345 remained incomplete, and several key sectors reflected what it described as poor performance.