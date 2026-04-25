'BJP biggest purchaser of AAP MPs', claims DMK, saffron party hits back

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday accused the BJP of resorting to "fraudulent and anti-democratic tactics" and said the saffron party was the "biggest purchaser of AAP MPs."
The BJP, however, refuted the charge and said the Aam Aadmi Party MPs were dissatisfied with their leadership and hence wanted to join the BJP.
AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak on Friday announced that they were joining the BJP along with five other MPs of the party.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chadha had said that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP were set to merge with the BJP, even as AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the party would write to the Rajya Sabha chairman to seek the disqualification of seven of its MPs, who quit the party a day ago, from the Upper House.
Reacting to the development, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, said, "The BJP is the biggest purchaser of MPs and MLAs. They will resort to any fraudulent activity. They have no faith in democracy. They want to somehow capture power. They will do all wrongs, all anti-democratic, anti-constitutional activities to come to power. That is the BJP. The worst political party in India is the BJP."
This also showed that most of their MPs and MLAs in many states were from other parties, Elangovan told PTI Videos. "After winning, they will take them. That is BJP," he added.
Meanwhile, welcoming AAP MPs into the BJP, the party's Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathy said the Rajya Sabha members were dissatisfied with their party.
"Also, the amount of pain that they underwent with the APP leader Arvind Kejriwal and also how they looked at BJP's performance, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development agenda and all these factors made them decide to join the BJP," he told PTI Videos.
"So, they are welcome. A non-corrupt and also powerful governance is what people require, particularly these MPs. And it shows how weak the AAP government in Punjab is," Thirupathy said.
"We expect more and more people to join the BJP and follow the footsteps of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.