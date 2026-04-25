'BJP biggest purchaser of AAP MPs', claims DMK, saffron party hits back

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Chadha had said that seven out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs of AAP were set to merge with the BJP, even as AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Saturday said the party would write to the Rajya Sabha chairman to seek the disqualification of seven of its MPs, who quit the party a day ago, from the Upper House.

Reacting to the development, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan, said, "The BJP is the biggest purchaser of MPs and MLAs. They will resort to any fraudulent activity. They have no faith in democracy. They want to somehow capture power. They will do all wrongs, all anti-democratic, anti-constitutional activities to come to power. That is the BJP. The worst political party in India is the BJP."