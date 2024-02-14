BJP-backed union welcomes unbundling of Tangedco

CHENNAI: Even as a section of trade unions including Left parties affiliated ones opposing the unbundling of Tangedco into three separate companies, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's Bhaaratiya Electricity Employees Federation has welcomed the state government move and said that it paved the way for availing the central funds through the Revamped Distribution Sector Schemes.

Speaking to reporters here, the federation's legal advisor R Muralikrishnan and engineer wing general secretary E Natarajan said that creating new companies for generation and distribution would create an atmosphere for increasing their profits due to separate operations. They dismissed the apprehension raised by other unions and political parties that on creation of new companies would lead to privatisation, an increase in electricity tariff and cancellation of subsidies to farmers.

"Implementing various electricity-related policies of the central government will help improve the companies' infrastructure. The state government has joined the Government of India launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) with an outlay of Rs. 3,03,758 crore. The Centre has approved the state's proposal to modernise electricity infrastructure by 2025, including installing smart meters and grid segregation, " they said.