BJP attempts to impose fake medicine practice to dilute modern medicine practice: Stalin

CHENNAI: Slamming the Narendra Modi-led NDA government discursively, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Sunday that in order to dilute the modern scientific medicine practice that saves people's lives and prolongs their lives, there are attempts to impose fake medicine such as Mixopathy, integrative medicine, common foundation course, Vedic medicine, spiritual medicine, and astrological medicine.

Delivering a keynote address at the Fourth Annual State Conference of the Doctor’s Association for Social Equality, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Tamil Nadu is the State with the best medical infrastructure in India. But, over the past ten years in the medical sector, we have been confronted with ideas and activities that are anti-social justice. All these challenges are destroying the excellent medical structures in Tamil Nadu and ruining the passions and dreams of students who want to study medicine and become doctors to treat society."

Further, Stalin said that many experts in the medical sector have pointed out that Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model has an excellent general medicine structure down to the village in the context of insufficient infrastructure including hospitals, doctors, and nurses for the rural population in India.

"They insist that order states in India should follow the Dravidian Model of Tamil Nadu," Stalin noted.

Pointing out the efforts to scrap NEET by the ruling DMK, Stalin said NEET was imposed to disrupt the established medical structures in Tamil Nadu.

"We have firmly taken up the legal fight for exemption from NEET. No matter who says arrogantly that the NEET cannot be cancelled, no matter what position holders say, our goal of scrapping NEET will be fulfilled with the help of the people," he said.

"It takes at most six months to recover the medical sector and the country from those who have made it as a patient. Successful surgery will surely be given by the people of India," added Stalin.