BJP appoints Arvind and Sudhakar Reddy as LS polls in-charge for TN

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed Arvind Menon and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy as election in-charges to Tamil Nadu in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to the statement issued by BJP national president J P Nadda, "BJP national secretary Arvind Menon was appointed as election in-charge and BJP national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has been made the co-incharge for the state. Nirmal Kumar Surana was appointed as in-charge for Puducherry UT."

Nadda also appointed election in-charges and co-in-charges for 22 states and Union territories in view of the Lok Sabha polls this year.

Meanwhile, Former union minister Prakash Javadekar was appointed as in-charge for Kerala, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde was appointed as in-charge for Bihar, national vice-president Laxmikant Bajai was appointed as in-charge for Jharkhand, RS MP Biplab Kumar Deb was appointed as in-charge for Haryana, former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was appointed as in-charge for Punjab, former UP minister Shrikant Sharma was appointed as in-charge for Himachal Pradesh.

This strategic organisational move by the BJP is aimed at strengthening the party's position in the upcoming LS polls, signalling its intent to assert dominance in key regions across the country.