BJP announces 9 Puducherry nominees, withholds one

Prominent among those fielded is Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who will contest from Mannadipet, reaffirming his central role in the party's campaign in the Union Territory.

The list, cleared by the BJP's central election committee, includes E Theeppainthan (Oussudu-SC), PML Kalyanasundaram (Kalapet), VP Ramalingame (Raj Bhavan), A Johnkumar (Mudaliarpet), Embalam R Selvam (Manavely), GNS Rajasekaran (Thirunallar), TKSM Meenatchisundaram (Neravy–TR Pattinam) and A Dineshan (Mahe).