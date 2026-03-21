BJP announces 9 Puducherry nominees, withholds one

CHENNAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its first list of candidates for the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections, naming nominees for nine of the 10 constituencies it is set to contest, a day after sealing a seat-sharing pact with its allies.
Prominent among those fielded is Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, who will contest from Mannadipet, reaffirming his central role in the party's campaign in the Union Territory.
The list, cleared by the BJP's central election committee, includes E Theeppainthan (Oussudu-SC), PML Kalyanasundaram (Kalapet), VP Ramalingame (Raj Bhavan), A Johnkumar (Mudaliarpet), Embalam R Selvam (Manavely), GNS Rajasekaran (Thirunallar), TKSM Meenatchisundaram (Neravy–TR Pattinam) and A Dineshan (Mahe).
The party has withheld its candidate for one of the remaining constituencies, with leaders indicating that a decision will be announced shortly.
"The central election committee has finalised the names after due deliberations. The party is confident of a strong performance in Puducherry," BJP leaders said.
The announcement follows the conclusion of a prolonged seat-sharing exercise within the NDA in the Union Territory. Under the arrangement, the ruling All India NR Congress (AINRC) will contest 16 seats, while the BJP, along with its allies AIADMK and LJK, will contest the remaining 14 seats.
Polling for the 30-member Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4, as per the Election Commission of India.