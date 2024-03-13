BJP and AIADMK are in secret ties, says MK Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said the BJP and AIADMK are enacting a drama as if they are separated, but continue to be in a ‘secret relationship.’

Addressing a large gathering at a welfare aid distribution function in Pollachi, the Chief Minister said people have however identified their secret alliance and are determined to save India by defeating these fascist forces.

“Both the BJP and AIADMK are against the interests of people in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Stating that the DMK government could accomplish so many schemes despite non-cooperation from the union government, Stalin said the state government could ramp up its achievements ten-fold if a favourable government is formed in the centre. “And, time has come for it,” he said.

Asking the Prime Minister to list out the special schemes given by him to Tamil Nadu during his next visit to the state, Stalin slammed Modi for claiming that the DMK is stopping schemes brought out by BJP.

“Can he say which scheme brought out by BJP was prevented by DMK?. Time has come to teach a befitting lesson to those who ruin our soil, culture and tradition,” he said.

Taking a further dig at Modi, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister is on a publicity mode, while failing to keep up his poll promises. “What is the status of your assurance of Rs 15 lakhs to each individual and job guarantee to two crore youth?,” he asked.

Listing out various welfare schemes rolled out by the DMK government over the last three years, Stalin wondered if AIADMK could list out its schemes during its ten years of government.

“The AIADMK claims Western districts as their fort. But have they done any good to people who voted for them,” he said while referring to the Pollachi sex scandal and Kodanad case heist and murder.