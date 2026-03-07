BJP ally Anbumani flays LPG price hike

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday criticised the Rs 60 increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders across the country, stating that the hike would severely affect poor and middle-class households.
In a statement, Centre-ruling BJP's ally Anbumani said the price of a domestic cooking gas cylinder in Chennai has risen from Rs 868.50 to Rs 928 following the revision.
He said the increase in the price of LPG cylinders meant for household use would place a heavy burden on economically weaker sections and the middle class. The hike is reportedly linked to the ongoing Gulf conflict, he noted.
However, Anbumani noted that the Ministry of External Affairs had indicated that the impact of the Gulf War would be short-lived and that normalcy would return soon. In such a situation, he said, the temporary burden arising from the price increase should not be passed on to the public.
He urged oil companies to absorb the additional cost rather than pass it on to consumers and demanded that the LPG price hike, which would adversely affect the public, be withdrawn immediately.