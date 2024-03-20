BJP allocates 2 LS seats to AMMK; Minor parties gets one each

CHENNAI: TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) was allocated 2 Lok Sabha seats in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the April 19 parliamentary polls.

The BJP on Wednesday signed a seat-sharing pact with TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK with two Lok Sabha seats and one LS seat each to AC Shanmugham's New Justice Party, John Pandian's Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Devanathan Yadav's India Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam respectively at Kamalalayam.

Addressing reporters after signing a seat-sharing pact, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that his party will work like a squirrel for making Narendra Modi as a Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

"As our party members are willing to contest in the 2026 Assembly elections, We have demanded one LS seat and the BJP allocated two LS seats for us in the April 19 parliamentary polls. Number is not important. All that matters is the success of the alliance. I want to contest in my home soil Thanjavur. Our alliance leader (BJP) will announce the name of constituencies, " Dhinakaran said, adding that his party would contest in the Cooker symbol only.

Responding to Annamalai's remarks against Dravidian parties, the former MP said Annamalai would have mentioned the DMK and the party led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and all those who were born in Tamil Nadu are Dravidians.

Further, the former MLA said his party has a significant vote bank in 15 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delta and Southern region of Tamil Nadu and those who join with AMMK will have a chance to win.

Commenting on the DMK's LS poll manifesto, Dhinakaran said the DMK's job is only to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu.

However, the BJP's partner flayed the Union Minister Shoba Karandlaje for her remarks against Tamilians and said it is wrong for anyone to portray the people of Tamil Nadu as an extremist.

Meanwhile, the agreement between the BJP and OPS camp and GK Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (M) were not signed on Wednesday due to the ongoing tussle over seat-sharing.