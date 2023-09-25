BJP-AIADMK standoff meant to hoodwink others: Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin said the BJP and AIADMK are enacting a drama, as if they are at loggerheads, only to maintain secret friendship in Tamil Nadu.

Why do they act like this? Stalin asked, while addressing the party’s booth agents at a training programme in Tirupur and added, “If BJP supports AIADMK, it will be tantamount to supporting corruption. For the AIADMK, it would be like supporting the religious politics of BJP. They enact a drama as if they are against each other.”

Further, DMK president Stalin wondered why did AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, when there was a tussle between AIADMK and BJP in Tamil Nadu.

“It’s because he wanted to be saved from a corruption case in the Supreme Court. Even two days ago, AIADMK ex-ministers had gone to meet BJP leaders through Cochin, instead of Chennai to keep their political plans under wrap,” he added.

Stating that the BJP, which hasn’t fulfilled any of the poll promises, knew it wouldn’t retain even deposit in Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin said, hence the BJP threatened AIADMK to be in an alliance in Tamil Nadu.

“The previous AIADMK government has not brought any welfare scheme to Tamil Nadu through its alliance with the BJP,” he said.

Pointing to Palaniswami’s support to ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposed by the BJP, CM Stalin asked in what capacity he daydreams that people of Tamil Nadu will vote for him?

“If election for the Assembly comes along, then AIADMK will lose even what it has now. After nodding its head for all fascist schemes of BJP, the AIADMK is now acting as if it is against the BJP. They should be awarded defeat in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP government for its various un-kept poll promises, including retrieval of black money, deposit of Rs 15 lakh in the account of each individual, create two crore employment and construct own houses for all families, the Chief Minister quipped, “If youth ask for jobs, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells them to go and sell pagoda.”

“Did Modi implement even one promise? As he does not have any achievements, the BJP brought the Women’s Reservation Bill to seek votes. If he really cares for women, then it should be implemented immediately. It may come into effect only in 2029 and even that cannot be confirmed,” he said.

DMK president Stalin also said, the delimitation would result in the strength of constituencies in Southern states to drop drastically. “The DMK is the first to raise its voice against this deception,” he added.