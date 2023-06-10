BJP, AIADMK peddling fake news to defame Aavin: CLP

CHENNAI: Congress Legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday accused the opposition BJP and AIADMK of spreading fake news about alleged engagement of minors in the Ambattur unit of Aavin to defame the enterprise and the government.

Claiming that people below age 18 were not being engaged either directly or indirectly by contractors in the milk by products manufacturing unit at the Aavin facility in Ambattur where a few works were being done by contractors and daily wage earners, Selvaperunthagai said the state dairy ministry has clarified that there was no proof of any person below the age of 14 working in the Ambattur facility of Aavin and the police inquiry has proven that it was a totally false charge. Remarking that it was a malicious campaign run to defame the popular Aavin, the CLP leaders said that the state governor, who behaves like a trumpet of the RSS, state BJP president K Annamalai and AIADMK leaders have kept calm when video of alleged child marriage in Deekshithar families in Kancheepuram happening there was circulated on the social media. It is evident that the issue raised by the opposition parties against the Aavin issue despite state dairy minister Mano Thangaraj's clarification was undesirable and contrary to truth. Selvaperunthagai also added that he fails to understand why they (Opposition) were raising the issue.