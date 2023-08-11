BJP admitted its failure by targeting DMK, Tamil Nadu: E V Velu

CHENNAI: State PWD minister E V Velu on Friday said that the ruling BJP has admitted to its failure in Manipur by targeting the DMK and Tamil Nadu during the no-confidence motion debate in the Parliament.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union women development minister Smriti Irani of misquoting him in their no confidence motion speeches, Velu, in a statement issued in this regard, said, "By targeting the DMK and Tamil Nadu in the no confidence motion, the ruling BJP has admitted to its administrative failure in Manipur."

Referring to the statement Ms Irani who wondered if Rahul Gandhi would condemn a Tamil Nadu minister who claimed that India is north India, Velu said that while the statement of union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who spoke similar to the half-baked persons holding position in the Tamil Nadu BJP was surprising, a similar slanderous statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who leads the nation for nine years, in the parliament was shocking.



The statements of union ministers and the Prime Minister, who has the intelligence machinery at his disposal to assess developments in any state, suggests how wrong information is being fed to the PM and he speaks without confirming them, Velu remarked. Accusing the PM and union ministers of tweaking his statement, Velu said that he had only recalled the sociopolitical situation of the distant past.

Elaborating the change in sociopolitical dynamics in Tamil Nadu over the decades and the change in sloganeering of the Dravidian movement, Velu said, "I had stated in the event that from once considering India as a distant land, the situation has changed to the extent that Tamil Nadu chief minister is in a situation to save India. Tamil people and Dravidian model government, Dravidar Kazhagam and Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai, everyone has the responsibility."

"Half-baked persons could do something for political publicity without lending ears to my full speech. But, I feel sad and pity that even the PM has ruled the country without learning anything in totality, " Velu added.