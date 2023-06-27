BJP accuses HR&CE of attempting to usurp Chidambaram temple

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday condemned the violation of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (Expropriation) department (HR&CE) at the Thillai Nataraja temple, Chidambaram.

"The Tamil Nadu government and HR&CE department had trespassed in the Thillai Nataraja temple and attempted to usurp the temple and its assets in violation of the Supreme Court's order," said state BJP secretary A Ashwathaman in a statement.

Pointing out the continuous thefts in the temples which are under HR&CE control, the state secretary of the saffron party said that the Thillai Nataraja temple and its assets are safe for so long because it is in the possession of the Deekshidars.

"If the temple had come into the hands of the HR&CE, its assets would have been looted and even the temple idols would have been stolen. Many idols including the recent 'Peacock idol' belongs to Mylapore temple were stolen due to the HR&CE's mismanagement only. Many temples in Tamil Nadu fell into disrepair after being expropriated by the HR&CE department. This is history. The safety of the Nataraja temple and its assets are a threat to the eyes of the HR&CE and DMK and the DMK government indulging in abuse of power without respecting the Supreme Court's order," he added.

Further, Ashwathaman urged the ruling DMK government and HR&CE department to give up their intention of usurping the temple and its properties and stop the illegal activities in the temple.