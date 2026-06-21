Biscuits under breakfast scheme exposes systemic issues: TN BJP chief Nainar

Stressing that welfare schemes meant for students from economically weaker sections should be implemented without disruption, he urged Vijay to order departmental action against officials responsible for the lapse and take steps to prevent similar incidents in other government schools.



In a separate post on social media, the BJP leader referred to a video that allegedly showed a woman being followed, abused with caste-based remarks and assaulted by a person said to be a TVK functionary near Tiruchengode in Namakkal.



Alleging that those associated with the ruling party were involved in activities that warranted scrutiny, he urged the government to ensure accountability. "A government that cannot control its own party functionaries cannot effectively deal with criminal elements in society," he said.



The BJP leader also criticised the Chief Minister's style of governance and urged the government to focus on administration and public safety.