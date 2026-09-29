BIS certificate not needed in tender to procure cycles

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has removed the requirement for BIS certification for the main components—frame and fork in the tender to procure free bicycles for school students.
The tender document also reduced the annual turnover requirement for bidders from Rs 300 crore to Rs 150 crore.
According to a corrigendum issued to the tender document, the annual selling capacity required of bicycle manufacturers has been reduced from six lakh units to three lakh units.
The required production capacity has also been reduced from 10 lakh units to five lakh units per annum.
Before the corrigendum, the tender conditions stated that the bidder should be the manufacturer of the bicycle frame and fork and should possess valid BIS certification in its own name for the components.
The revised document states that the bicycle frame and fork need not have BIS certification.
The government has also made changes to the technical requirements. The earlier document required bidders to furnish details of the installed production capacity of their manufacturing facility, with a capacity of 10 lakh units per annum.
The revised document only requires bidders to furnish details of the installed production capacity of the manufacturing facility.
The requirement to submit copies of the latest valid ISI licence certification issued by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for the frame and fork has also been removed.
Another condition requiring bidders to demonstrate cumulative sales of 75,000 units of the proposed model in the Indian domestic retail market during the previous three financial years has also been removed.