Birth & death certificates can be downloaded free from registration portal

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has announced that individuals who have lost the birth and death certificates, for registrations made in 2018 and later, can download them free of cost at https://crstn.org website.

The Birth and Death Registration is done compulsorily at the portal since 2018.

The birth and death certificates can be downloaded from the given portal for the births and deaths registered from 01.01.2018.

Prior to 01.01.2018, respective local bodies may be approached for getting birth and death certificate.

DPH, in a circular, stated that if individuals belonging to Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu, had lost the certificates in the floods recently, can download the birth and death certificates for free if they have gone missing and damaged.