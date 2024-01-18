Bird census at Tamil varsity spots 33 species on campus

TIRUCHY: As many as 33 species were recorded on the Thanjavur Tamil University campus during the joint bird census carried out by the Nature Club, the State forest department, environmental enthusiasts, and students on Wednesday.

While Tamil University had already identified several species of birds through studies on various occasions, a team of 50 persons, led by forester Ilanchezhian, forest ranger Boopathi conducted a census on the campus on Wednesday.

The enumerators were divided into five teams and the process was conducted from 7 am to 9.30 am. The teams identified as many as 527 birds from 33 species on the campus. Among them, water and dry land birds were more in count.Speaking to reporters after the completion of the census, coordinator Satheesh Kumar said, since there were several varieties of trees on the campus, it has become an ideal place to inhabit for the birds.

The census also found some rare species like blue-faced malkoha, pied cuckoo, crested honey buzzard and Asian green bee eater. “The season for migratory birds on the campus is from October to February,” he said.