Biology to steer tech revolution, says Dr Alka Sharma

CHENNAI: Dr Alka Sharma, Scientist and Senior Adviser Department of Biotechnology has said that Biology will steer the next technology revolution in the world similar to the IT revolution.

Speaking at a workshop for journalists on BioE3 Policy: Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment organised by Press Information Bureau, Chennai, on Friday, she said the Union cabinet on August 24 approved the policy which would enable bio-based processes for clean, green and prosperous India and set a bio-revolution in the next 30 years.

Stating that the policy was formulated after a wide-ranging consultation with all stakeholders, Dr Alka Sharma said it is aligned with the Union Budget 2023-2024 emphasis on green growth and the Prime Minister’s vision of net zero carbon emission. Prof Guhan Jayaraman, IIT- Madras spoke about the science behind bioprocess engineering and biomanufacturing.

He said apart from nurturing employment, and creating a sustainable environment, the BiOE3 policy would also create employment opportunities for a skilled workforce.

Listing challenges, Prof Guhan said the transition towards green fuels is a major challenge of biomanufacturing. The key bottleneck is lignocellulose; several biotechnology-based methods are being tried to break lignocellulosic bonds to produce sustainable high-value molecules as well as fuels.