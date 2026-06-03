Biologist Sultan Ahmed Ismail steps down as chairman of school curriculum committee

CHENNAI: The Chairman of the Curriculum Committee, Sultan Ahmed Ismail, had stepped down from the post as per the directions from the Directorate of School Education.
Sultan, a well-known soil biologist and ecologist, was appointed head of the committee last year to revise the school syllabus by the DMK government.
Sultan confirmed that through an official call from the TVK government that he had been relieved from his assignment as the new committee is being formed. It is noteworthy that Sultan, along with former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, met DMK leader MK Stalin a fortnight ago to present the books framed by the committee.
Announcing on social media, Sultan wrote, “I sincerely thank former CM MK Stalin and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, among other senior officials associated with the project, for enabling the bringing in of a beautiful set of books for term 1 for classes 1,2 and 3. I received an official call from the newly formed TN government to get relieved from this assignment as they are forming a new committee. All the best for the new team and hope they follow the trend set by us.”
Meanwhile, senior officials of the Directorate did not confirm on forming the new committee and whether the committee members will continue with the new head.
The current School Education Minister, A Rajmohan, recently released the textbooks for classes 1-3.