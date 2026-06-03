Biologist Sultan Ahmed Ismail steps down as chairman of school curriculum committee

Sultan, a well-known soil biologist and ecologist, was appointed head of the committee last year to revise the school syllabus by the DMK government.

Sultan confirmed that through an official call from the TVK government that he had been relieved from his assignment as the new committee is being formed. It is noteworthy that Sultan, along with former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, met DMK leader MK Stalin a fortnight ago to present the books framed by the committee.