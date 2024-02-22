Bill to empower SC/STs among 12 tabled

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Bill 2024 and 11 other Bills were introduced in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

The TN Development Action Plan for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Bill 2024 has been prepared to put in place an institutional mechanism for the preparation, approval, implementation and monitoring of the Development Action Plan for the SC/STs and to earmark funds for the development of the targeted group.

“In pursuance of Article 46 of the Indian Constitution and for the effective implementation of the guidelines issued by the Planning Commission and the NITI Aayog in the formation of Annual Plan, in view of the announcements made on the floor of the Legislative Assembly in this regard, it is necessary to undertake a legislation for the preparation of an Action Plan for the development of the SCs/STs for earmarking a portion of the tribal welfare expenditure outlay of the state for the development of the SCs/STs in proportion of the population in the state,” Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said in the statement of objective and reasons of the Bill.