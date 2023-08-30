Bill collector arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 10,000

CHENNAI: DVAC arrested the bill collector who demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for changing the name in the property tax in Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

Sundar of Elathur in Kancheepuram approached the Kancheepuram corporation property tax department to change the property tax name to his son's name.

After filling out the forms Sundar went and met the bill collector Renuka with all the required documents.

However, after verifying the documents Renuka demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 for changing the name.

Later Sundar filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti Corruption department in Kancheepuram and based on their guidance on Wednesday Sundar gave the money to Renuka.

The officer was arrested by the DVAC when she accepted the bribe.