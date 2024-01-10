Bilkis Bano verdict exposes BJP’s double standards, says Stalin

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s judgment in the Bilkis Bano case has given a ray of light amid darkness and it has exposed the BJP’s double standards, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin said on Tuesday.

In his reaction to the apex court’s verdict in the sensational case, Stalin said justice has eventually prevailed and it has brought solace. “Amid darkness, the Supreme Court judgment is a ray of light that gives confidence,” he said in a post on social media.

The apex court has slammed the Gujarat BJP regime for hiding truths and for being ‘complicit with convicts,’ and it shines light over bending of laws for political mileage.