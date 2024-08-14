Biker falls into half-open pit at bridge construction site in Mayiladuthurai, hits head on iron rod, dies

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old youth, Manikandan, died after falling into a pit dug up for bridge construction work at Elantangudi in Mayiladuthurai district, and hitting his head on an iron rod, according to Daily Thanthi.

A small bridge is being constructed at Elantangudi for which a pit was dug up by the highways department. Several such small bridges are being constructed while existing ones are being razed in order to facilitate widening of the highway from Mayiladuthurai to Tiruvarur.

The pit at the Elantangudi bridge construction site was left partially uncovered at night and didn't have adequate roadblockers nearby.

On Tuesday, Manikandan (25), a resident of Vazhuvur, was riding his two-wheeler across Elantangudi when he fell into the ditch and his head hit an iron rod kept at the spot. He died instantly.

Following this, locals arrived at the scene and protested against the highways department.

The police negotiated with the angry public for over two hours.

Manikandan's body was then sent to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital for an autopsy.

The Perambur police have registered a case, and further investigation is going on.