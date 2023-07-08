Bike tyre under wheels of Exp train creates scare

TIRUCHY: A two-wheeler tyre stuck under the wheels of Ernakulam-Karaikal express train created a scare on Friday. The tyre was removed immediately at Thanjavur junction the train resumed journey after a delay of around 20 minutes.

The express train was nearing Thanjavur junction railway station when an unusual noise was alerted by passengers of coach no S-10. Later the loco pilot also noticed the strange noise. After the train reached the Thanjavur junction by the scheduled time at 9.35 am, the railway team went to the spot and were surprised to find a two-wheeler tyre stuck at the sewage disposal system. They removed it and as there was no damage to the train, it left the station after a 20 minute delay.

An investigation has been started over the incident whether it was accidentally or an attempt to derail the train by anti-socials. Even though it seemed to be the least possible thing, the railway police are not taking chances.