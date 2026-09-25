Bihar wants its skilled migrant workforce to return home

Bihar has estimated that 2.5 to 3 crore people from the State are working as migrant labourers outside Bihar, with around 10 to 15 lakh believed to be working in Tamil Nadu, said K Senthil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary for Labour and Migrant Labourers’ Welfare, Bihar. The 1981-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, in a tête-à-tête with K Balasubramanian, spoke about the State’s migrant workforce, plans to establish a facilitation centre in Coimbatore and the government’s efforts to attract skilled and semi-skilled workers back to Bihar. He also spoke about the implementation of total prohibition in the State. Following are excerpts..
How many people from Bihar are working outside the State?
Our government estimates that around 2.5 to 3 crore Biharis are working outside the State as migrant labourers. In Tamil Nadu, we estimate that around 10 to 15 lakh Biharis may be working.
Has the Bihar government made arrangements to ascertain the exact number of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu?
Yes. We are conducting a unique survey in 12 States, including Tamil Nadu. As part of this initiative, we will set up a separate facilitation centre in Coimbatore to estimate the number of Bihar workers in Tamil Nadu. A large number of people from Bihar are working in Tirupur, Chennai, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore as skilled and semi-skilled labourers. Once the centre is established, it will cater to the needs of migrant labourers working in Tamil Nadu, including medical and personal assistance. The government plans to establish the centre by the end of this month.
Does the Bihar government plan to bring migrant labourers back to the State?
We have several schemes for skilled and semi-skilled workers through welfare boards, including the Construction Workers Welfare Board. Around 20 lakh people have registered with the welfare boards.
People are moving outside Bihar because of higher salaries and better perks. We are trying to address these issues, and migrant labourers are slowly returning to their home State. Though we have fulfilled labour requirements across the country, Bihar is now facing a shortage of workers. There is a shortage of labourers in vital sectors such as agriculture and construction. We welcome our workers back to Bihar if they want to return.
You worked closely with then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. How was total prohibition implemented in Bihar a decade ago?
The idea was not only that of our then Chief Minister. It was also an aspiration expressed by women across the State.
When the Chief Minister participated in a meeting of self-help groups, women raised the demand for total prohibition. Following this, the Chief Minister implemented prohibition in the State a decade ago.
What were the implications after total prohibition was introduced?
After total prohibition was implemented, the Chief Minister opened a large number of de-addiction centres to help people recover from alcohol addiction.
Around two lakh people were arrested for selling illicit liquor and arrack.
If the leadership has the political will, total prohibition can be implemented in a State. Our then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had the political will and implemented total prohibition.