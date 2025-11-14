Bihar voters gave fitting reply to Cong-led alliance’s falsehood, says EPS

CHENNAI: The voters of Bihar have given a fitting response to the Congress-led INDI alliance, rejecting its falsehoods and attempts to undermine the institutions of democracy, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

The mandate reaffirmed the people’s trust in the NDA and the alliance’s collective leadership and commitment to stability and development, he said.

"On behalf of @AIADMKOfficial, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Avl, Hon’ble Home Minister @AmitShah Avl, and Hon’ble Chief Minister @NitishKumar Avl for their dedicated efforts in securing this victory," Palaniswami said in a post on ‘X.’

He exuded confidence that this strong mandate will further accelerate Bihar’s progress and public welfare.

Bihar polls were held over two phases on November 6 and 11.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appeared to register a landslide victory in Bihar, opening up impressive leads in more than 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats, with early trends also indicating that the saffron party was on track to post its biggest tally.