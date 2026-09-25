Bihar seeks skilled labourers to return to home State

A

We have several schemes for skilled and semi-skilled workers through welfare boards, including the Construction Workers Welfare Board. Around 20 lakh people have registered with the welfare boards.

People are moving outside Bihar because of higher salaries and better perks. We are trying to address these issues, and migrant labourers are slowly returning to their home State. Though we have fulfilled labour requirements across the country, Bihar is now facing a shortage of workers. There is a shortage of labourers in vital sectors such as agriculture and construction. We welcome our workers back to Bihar if they want to return.