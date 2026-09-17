Bihar man stabbed to death during clash with Assam workers in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man from Bihar was allegedly stabbed to death while trying to save his friend during a clash between two groups of migrant workers near Kattarambakkam in Kancheepuram district on Wednesday (September 16) night.
According to reports, Somangalam police have launched a hunt for five suspects, including a man identified as Topo, who are reportedly from Assam.
Several migrant workers from northern states reside and work in factories around the Sriperumbudur industrial belt.
The deceased, Gulshan Kumar (27), and his friend Nitish Kumar (25), both from Bihar, were staying near Kattarambakkam and employed at a private factory.
A group of workers from Assam, including Topo (24), Popcorn, Vikas and Akash, were also residing in the locality.
According to police, there had been previous verbal disputes and physical altercations between the two groups.
On Wednesday night, Topo and his associates were reportedly sitting and talking at Kattarambakkam junction when Nitish and Gulshan arrived. An argument soon broke out between the two groups.
During the altercation, Topo allegedly took out a concealed knife and attempted to attack Nitish. Gulshan intervened to protect his friend, but the knife struck him in the neck.
Gulshan sustained serious injuries and collapsed at the spot. The accused reportedly fled the area following the incident. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thandalam, where doctors examined him and declared him dead.
Somangalam police registered a murder case and sent the body to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police have launched a search for the five suspects who remain absconding.