Bihar man stabbed to death during clash with Assam workers in Kancheepuram

According to reports, Somangalam police have launched a hunt for five suspects, including a man identified as Topo, who are reportedly from Assam.

Several migrant workers from northern states reside and work in factories around the Sriperumbudur industrial belt.

The deceased, Gulshan Kumar (27), and his friend Nitish Kumar (25), both from Bihar, were staying near Kattarambakkam and employed at a private factory.

A group of workers from Assam, including Topo (24), Popcorn, Vikas and Akash, were also residing in the locality.