Big win as Madras HC judge delivers verdict in Tamil

Speaking to DT Next, retired Justice N Kirubakaran said that the release of a judgment in Tamil is highly welcome. However, he noted that since English remains the official language of the Supreme Court and High Courts, it is essential to retain English as well. He added that English serves as a unifying language, and in its absence, there is a risk of dominance by other languages.

He therefore suggested that while judgments may continue to be issued in English, they should also be translated and released in Tamil.

Speaking to DT Next, advocate BB Mohan described the move as a revolutionary judgment. He said that Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy deserves credit for upholding Tamil pride. He added that this judgment serves as a guiding light for young lawyers educated in the Tamil medium and described it as a "golden day" for Tamil Nadu.

In the history of the Supreme Court of India, in July 2019, the judgment in the case involving P Rajagopal, owner of the Saravana Bhavan, who sought exemption from surrender, was translated into Tamil for the first time and officially uploaded online.

However, for the Madras High Court and its Madurai Bench, this is the first instance of a judgment being delivered in Tamil.