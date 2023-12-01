Big Temple: New dress code for visitors announced

TIRUCHY: The Big Temple announced a dress code with immediate effect and the temple staff would strictly implement the rule, said the HR and CE department of Thanjavur on Thursday.

Despite the dress code being announced earlier by the HR and CE department, many temples failed to implement it properly and so there was a series of criticism from various places and so the HR and CE department had ordered them to follow the regulation immediately.

Accordingly, the HR and CE and the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam erected a board in the Big Temple premises on Thursday seeking the devotees to strictly follow the dress code with immediate effect. Since the devotees and tourists from various places arrive at the Big Temple, the temple authorities have decided to strictly follow the norms.

As per the regulation, men are allowed either with dhoti, pants and shirt while women are allowed with ethnic wear like sarees, half sarees and churidar with dupatta and the children should come with completely covered dress. The half trousers and leggings are strictly prohibited and the temple staff would seriously monitor the devotee movements, said the officials.