Big ideas will exhibit govt’s administrative prowess: PTR

CHENNAI: Innovative ideas will add immense value to the role of government in the development of the State and also enhance the quality of life of millions of people, said Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.

Addressing the grand finale of Software Edition of Smart India Hackathon 2024 at Rajalakshmi Engineering College here on Thursday evening, Thiagarajan lauded the institution for hosting such a large-scale event.

Acknowledging the students’ contribution, he said that students play an important role in augmenting the entire spectrum of education in India. “I am glad to note that hackathons are unique and change the trend in the education sector. It is a wonderful collaboration between the government, academia, and industry,” he stated.

Rajalakshmi Engineering College is among the prestigious nodal centres for Smart India Hackathon SIH 2024 organised along with the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MoE) and All India Council for Technical Education, Government of India.

Abhay Meghanathan, vice chairman of Rajalakshmi Institutions, KM Suseendran, the head of Global Academic Alliance, TCS, were also present during the inaugural event.