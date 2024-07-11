Big haul of jewels from passenger by Tiruchy railway police

TIRUCHY: In a major haul, the Tiruchy railway police seized 2.79 kg gold jewels worth around Rs 2 crore and unaccounted cash of Rs 15 lakh from a passenger who arrived at Tiruchy from Chennai on Wednesday.

According to official sources, as part of Operation Satark, the railway police have been conducting thorough inspections on trains.

During one such drive, the railway police on Wednesday while checking the Chennai-Mangalore Express grew suspicious over the movement of a passenger, who alighted at Tiruchy junction with a heavy bag.

Subsequently, the cops detained the man at the main entrance of the railway station and during inquiries found that the person was R Lakshmanan (34) a resident of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district.

During a thorough check of his bag, the team found several containers with gold jewels weighing 2.79 kg worth Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 15 lakh in cash.

Further investigations revealed that Lakshmaman was carrying the cash and jewels without proper documents.

Following this, the railway police seized the valuables and cash, which were handed over to Deputy Director of Income Tax, T Sweedha, for further action.