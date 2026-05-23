Big brother DMK fails to learn: TN Minister Rajesh Kumar

in which the Congress party was allegedly criticised for "betraying" the DMK after enjoying the benefits of power.

Defending the Congress party's role in the alliance, he pointed out that Congress votes contributed to DMK victories in several constituencies, while the DMK and other secular alliance partners supported Congress candidates in the 28 seats the party contested.

He said claims made after the election that alliance parties won only because of DMK votes were unacceptable and reflected the DMK's "superiority mindset." According to him, even after suffering a major electoral setback, the DMK had failed to learn political lessons from the people's verdict.