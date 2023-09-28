Bids floated to construct Mahabalipuram new bus stand

CHENNAI: A few days after the state housing and urban development department notified a list of 25 villages to be included in Mahabalipuram new town development, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has floated bids to construct a new bus stand in the chiselling town.



According to an official, the bids will be opened on November 2. The bus stand will come up on 6.79 acres near Thirukazhukundram Road. The bus stand will house 50 buses at once. The present bus stand in the historic town accommodates only 10 buses.

The project to construct the new bus stand was announced during the DMK regime in 2006-2011, however the proposal was shelved. In September 2022, CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu inspected the project site. The site is located near Thirukazhukundram Road.

It may be noted that the CMDA is gearing up to inaugurate a bus terminus in Kilambakkam and works to complete storm water drains and widening of roads are in full pace. On the other hand, a new bus stand in Kuthambakkam near Thirumazhisai is under construction. Also, bids to construct a bus stand in Chengalpattu have been floated already.

Unlike the Koyambedu bus stand and other bus stands that the CMDA constructed and maintains, Mahabalipuram bus stand will be handed over to the concerned local body, as the work is taken up as a deposit work of DTCP (Directorate of Town and Country Planning).

Meanwhile, the urban development department has decided to develop the new town in a way to promote tourism by preserving the ancient architecture. As a part of the proposal, a new town development plan will be prepared for Mahabalipuram.

According to a gazette notification, issued a few days ago, Valavanthangal, Santhanampattu, Nemmeli, Krishnankaranai, Thirupporur, Saluvankuppam, Pattipulam, Thandalam, Vengaleri, Alathur, Karungulipallam, Paiyanur, Sirudavur, Adigamanallur, Karanai, Kunnappattu, Panjanthiruthi, Dakshinavarthi, Amur, Porundavakkam, Kokkilimedu, Mahabalipuram, Poonjeri, Kadambadi, and Perumaleri - Vadakadambadi - Nallanpillaipettral. The new town will cover an area of 123.48 sqkm.