Bid floated for int'l dugong conservation centre in Thanjavur

CHENNAI: In a bid to promote research on endangered dugong species and to conserve them, the State Forest Department has floated a tender to construct the International Dugong Conservation Centre at Manora in Thanjavur.

The tender follows the declaration of the 'Dugong Conservation Reserve' in Palk Bay and the subsequent announcement for the Centre in the State Assembly in April 2023. The project site is located 20 km away from Pattukattai and 65 km away from Thanjavur.

As per the bid document, the International Dugong Conservation Centre will consist of 3 zones at the master plan level such as public zone, a semi-public zone, and a private zone. The public zone will have a dugong-shaped main building consisting of display and office spaces, a museum, a 4D theatre, a park, a cafeteria, an open-air theatre, a souvenir shop, selfie points, water points, washrooms, and a grand entrance plaza.

The semi-public zone will have a training centre, dugong monitoring lab, and seagrass ecology lab. The private zone will have cottages, staff accommodation, and service spaces.

"Through advocacy, education, and capacity-building activities, an International Dugong Conservation Centre would play a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of dugong conservation, promoting sustainable practices, and mobilizing global support for the protection of these charismatic marine mammals," the document issued by the Forest Department said.