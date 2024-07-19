Bi-weekly Mettupalayam-Thoothukudi train flagged off by Union Minister L Murugan

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Friday flagged off the Mettupalayam-Thoothukudi bi-weekly express train from Mettupalayam.

“Introduction of Mettupalayam-Thoothukudi train service will facilitate export of goods and tourism. Tea and vegetables from Ooty, silk sarees from Sirumugai, and industrial goods from Coimbatore can be sent faster to Thoothukudi for export to other countries through sea port,” he said, adding that the train may become a daily service depending on its patronage.

Further, Murugan said double-laning of the track between Coimbatore-Mettupalayam will be taken up soon, as a demand has been placed with Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in this regard.

“Under the Amrit Bharat scheme, Rs 8,000 crore has been allotted for Tamil Nadu alone. Of the 75 railway stations covered under the scheme, developmental works are carried out at a cost of Rs 800 crore in Chennai and Egmore stations. Expansion works are also underway in Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai and Katpadi stations,” he said.

According to the schedule, the bi-weekly train will leave Mettupalayam at 7.35 pm on Fridays and Sundays and reach Thoothukudi at 4.20 am next day.

Similarly, the train will leave Thoothukudi at 10.50 pm on Thursday and Saturdays and reach Mettupalayam at 7.40 am the next day.

The train will have stoppages at Coimbatore, Kinathukadavu, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchatram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Kovilpatti stations.

It has one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, two luggage cum brake vans.

Besides the Coimbatore-Thoothukudi train, Union Minister L Murugan also introduced extension of three pairs of Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU services to Podanur, new stoppage for the Tirupati-Coimbatore-Tirupati Express train at Samalpatti station from July 22, extension of Mysuru-Mayiladuthurai Express to Cuddalore Port from July 19, and an increase in frequency of the Mayiladuthurai-Trichy-Mayiladuthurai Express from five days a week to daily from July 20.