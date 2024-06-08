BHEL Tiruchy conducts mock fire drill to check emergency preparedness

TIRUCHY: A mock fire drill was conducted at the Seamless Steel Tube Plant of BHEL in Tiruchy on Friday.

The mock fire drill was held to check the emergency preparedness of various safety and rescue systems at the plant in BHEL.

R Vimala, the Joint Director (Industrial Safety and Health), oversaw the fire drill which simulated a situation in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) yard at SSTP which has two LPG bullets of 40 tons each.

She appreciated the joint efforts of all the teams under the Mutual Aid Scheme for successfully conducting the mock drill demonstrating the prompt response for any situation. Observers from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Ordnance Factory Tiruchirappalli (OFT), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS), and High Energy Projectile Factory (HEPF) (formerly Heavy Alloy Penetrator Project) were also present during the drill.

Firefighting teams from HEPF, OFT, and TNFRS which are under the Mutual Aid Scheme also joined BHEL Fire Services to conduct the fire drill.