BHEL set to generate additional 9 GW thermal power this fiscal: Prabhakar

TIRUCHY: BHEL Tiruchy is gearing up for its contribution towards a capacity addition of around 9 Giga Watt (GW) of thermal power generation in the current financial year, said S Prabhakar, Executive Director, during the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday.

Addressing after hoisting the national flag, Prabhakar said, the resurgence in the coal-based thermal power sector, fuelled by domestic demand and consistent policy measures, the BHEL has effectively capitalised on the opportunities, significantly expanding order book in both the power and industry sectors.

He commended the efforts of employees who have bagged the BHEL Excel Awards for their outstanding contribution to the organisation.

He announced that two quality circle teams from the unit have been selected to participate in the International Convention of Quality Control Circles, to be organised in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Expressing his happiness in the unit getting the prestigious GreenCo Silver Rating award and its township being declared continuously a single-use plastic-free township, he said that the unit will continue its efforts in ensuring a sustainable and environmentally responsible workplace, enhancing the green cover in its premises by continuing large scale plantation drives.

