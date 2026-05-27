BHAVINI seeks transmission line operation ahead of Kalpakkam PFBR launch

The development emerged during the 238th meeting of the Operation Coordination Committee (OCC) held on May 11, the minutes of which were uploaded on May 25.

According to the minutes, Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd, a PSU under the Department of Atomic Energy, informed the forum that the PFBR had already achieved criticality and was undergoing stage-wise commissioning activities. It said phased injection into the grid was planned from December onwards as part of the reactor commissioning schedule.

BHAVINI sought immediate charging of the 230 kV BHAVINI-Kancheepuram Line-I and Line-II from the Kancheepuram substation end, stating that a reliable and redundant off-site power supply was mandatory under technical specifications governing nuclear power plants.