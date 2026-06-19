BHAVINI plans fast breeder reactor programme expansion

CHENNAI: With the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam having achieved criticality, the stage at which a nuclear reactor sustains a controlled chain reaction for the first time, the Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) on Friday convened an industry partnership conclave to discuss the next phase of India's fast breeder reactor (FBR) programme.
Officials from BHAVINI and the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) presented the project's status and future expansion plans, followed by a documentary screening on the reactor's development.
Technical sessions covered manufacturing capacity, localisation of critical systems and equipment, supply chain development, quality assurance and long-term industry participation, along with opportunities from the projected growth of India's nuclear power programme.
The conclave drew representatives from public and private sector firms, equipment manufacturers, engineering companies, and organisations linked to the nuclear power programme, with discussions centred on expanding domestic manufacturing and industry participation in future FBR projects.