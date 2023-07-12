Bharti Foundation comes to aid of 2mn underprivileged kids

CHENNAI: Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, has reached a significant milestone by meaningfully impacting the lives of over 2 million underprivileged children mostly from rural India.

The Foundation has been intensively working to provide opportunities for quality education and holistic development of children.

Over 2,000 children are currently being provided free and quality education in nine Satya Bharti Schools in Sivaganga district, Tamil Nadu. The Foundation’s primary focus has been on the education of children across rural India while nurturing a culture of positivity, harmony, and peace.

It has been working at the grassroots through its flagship Satya Bharti Quality Support Programme and Large Scale Initiative. These unique programmes transform schools into vibrant learning spaces, enabling children to grow holistically in academics, extra-curricular activities, and life skills.