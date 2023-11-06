Bharathi’s dog-eater quip draws Guv’s ire, irks Nagas

CHENNAI: Latching on to DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi for his derogatory remarks terming the people of Nagaland as ‘dog eaters’, Governor RN Ravi flayed the senior leader and asked him not to hurt a community of which the whole of India is proud.



The ammunition for the latest Governor vs DMK episode was gifted on a platter by Bharathi while addressing a party meeting to celebrate late leader M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.

Slamming Ravi for “deliberately dragging” the party’s government into trouble by withholding assent to the Bills, Bharathi said, “People of Nagaland, who eat dog meat, themselves chased away Ravi who was the then Governor. Then what will we as Tamils do?”

In response, the Governor said, “Nagas are brave, honest and dignified people. RS Bharathi, a senior DMK leader, publicly insulting them as ‘dog eaters’ is scurrilous and unacceptable. I urge Bharathi not to hurt a community of which the whole of India is proud.”

For good measure, the Raj Bhavan social media handle also tagged a clip of the speech. Within hours, Bharathi, too, responded on social media, accusing the Governor of deliberately diverting the issue. Not stopping with that, he said the Gauhati High Court itself had said eating dog meat was part of Naga culture.

He also attached a newpaper report about the court order, and tagged DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin, party’s official handle and that of the IT wing.

Meanwhile, expressing disappointment over the way in which people from his State was referred to by Bharathi, Wapangtoshi, president of North East India Welfare Association Chennai (NEIWAC), told DT Next that people from North East states who are settled in Tamil Nadu expected all to respect their language, culture and cuisine.

“Living in Tamil Nadu, we respect Tamil culture and language, and learn Tamil. Similarly, we want the people of North East states, including Nagas, to be respected here,” he said.

“People in responsible positions, like Bharathi, should speak with utmost care and should not offend any individual, group or people of other states.”