Bharat Gaurav Trains to Mookambika/Goa via TN

CHENNAI: A Bharat Gaurav train would commence its service from Kochuveli to Madgoan (Goa) via many towns/cities of Tamil Nadu from December 7.



The Goa/Mookambika & South Canara Special" Bharat Gaurav Train Services between Kocuhuveli and Madgoan, 11th trip of Bharat Gaurav Train Service, to be operated by IRCTC would cover pilgrimage destinations like Udupi, Mookambika Temple, Murudeshwar Temple, Sringeri (Sharada Temple), Horanadu (Annapoorneshwari Temple) and the 'Tourists' paradise' Goa, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Bharat Gaurav Train (SZBG11) "Goa/Mookambika -amp; South Canara Special" will commence service from Kochuveli at 00.30 hrs on 7 December (Thursday) via Tenkasi, Sivakasi, Madurai, Dindigul, Trichy, Tanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Tripadripuliyur, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai Egmore, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Mangaluru Jn, Udupi, Karwar and reach Madgaon at 19.30 hrs the next day.

The return journey will commence service from Madgaon at 19.00 hrs on 10 December (Sunday) via Karwar, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Egmore, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tripadripuliyur, Mayiladuthurai, Tanjavur, Trichy, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivakasi and Tenkasi and reach Kochuveli at 15.30 hrs the third day. The trains comprise three AC tier-III, eight sleeper class coaches and a pantry car.