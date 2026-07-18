Beyond colonial thinking, governance must reflect Indian values: Governor Arlekar

CHENNAI: Calling for a decisive shift in the country’s administrative outlook, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday (July 18) said governance in a modern India must be rooted in Indian values, national priorities and a spirit of public service rather than the remnants of colonial-era thinking.
He urged civil services aspirants to view administration not merely as a career but as an opportunity to contribute to nation-building.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Coimbatore chapter of Samkalp IAS Academy, the Governor said India’s march towards Viksit Bharat 2047 would require a dedicated, efficient and people-centric administrative system capable of translating public aspirations into effective governance and inclusive development.
“Civil services occupy a pivotal position in transforming the aspirations of the people into meaningful governance,” he said.
During the programme, seven Memoranda of Understanding were exchanged between Samkalp IAS Academy and educational institutions to strengthen civil services coaching, academic collaboration and youth empowerment in Tamil Nadu.